Gary G. Pavelko Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Gary G. Pavelko, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 after an extended illness.

He was born on October 22, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, son to the late John and Katheryn Pavelko.

Gary was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and became a steel worker for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and eventually moved to Republic Engineered Steel where he retired in 1999. After he retired, Gary worked in security for Securitas.

Gary enjoyed refinishing furniture and will be remembered for the enjoyment he found in building model cars and collecting model trains.

Left to cherish Gary’s memory is his loving wife of 43 ½ years, Carol Pavelko, whom he married on October, 6, 1973. Gary is also survived by his sons, Gary John Pavelko, and Thomas Steven Pavelko; his sister, Delores Zetts and his brother, Robert Pavelko.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Pavelko.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 7 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Enurnment will take place on a later date at Brunstetter Cemetery.





