Georgia man charged with distributing heroin in Youngstown

Richard E. North, 47, of Lithonia, Georgia, was charged with five counts of distribution of heroin

By Published:
Richard North; facing federal charges of heroin trafficking.

LITHONIA, Georgia (WKBN) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Georgia man with selling heroin in Youngstown.

Richard E. North, 47, of Lithonia, Georgia, was charged with five counts of distribution of heroin and traveling in interstate commerce to facilitate the distribution of heroin.

Prosecutors say North sold heroin in Youngstown on multiple occasions in October and November 2016. Investigators say he also traveled from Ohio to Tennessee to sell heroin.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s