Gertrude M. (Sallmen) Volpe Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, Gertrude M. (Sallmen) Volpe, passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Gert was born on January 11, 1950 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Paul D. and Eva (Leasure) Sallmen.

Gert is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas Volpe, of Lowellville; children, Marc (Kasey) Volpe of Struthers, Ohio, Tom Volpe, Jr; stepsons, Doug Bloss and Billy Bloss, all of Youngstown, Ohio; grandson, Koltin Volpe; siblings, Paul D. (Pat) Sallmen of North Carolina, Bob (Cindy) Sallmen of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Ermin (the late Susan) Sallmen of Michigan, Jackie (Gaylord) McConnell of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Hank (Joy) Sallmen of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, Phillip Sallmen of Wyoming, Dot (the late Arthur) Kelley of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Wayne (Brenda) Sallmen of North Carolina, Irene Sallmen of Hawaii, Joe Sallmen of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Tim (Sue) Sallmen of Edinburg; brother-in-law, Rosco Gorman of Texas and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Gert was preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn Gorman and Dennis Sallmen.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. To send condolences to Gert’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com​.

