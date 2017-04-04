Gertrude Volte Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, Gertrude Volte, passed away peacefully at home with her family.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.
