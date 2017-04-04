Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley breaks ground on 139th home

The Boardman house will go to Angel Thompson, who grew up in a Habitat for Humanity home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley broke ground Tuesday morning on a new house in Boardman.

While the official groundbreaking was Tuesday, work has already gotten started. Walls were framed last week, and digging for the foundation starts Tuesday.

The house on Erskine Avenue will be the agency’s 139th construction.

The home, once it’s built, will go to Angel Thompson and her two children.

Thompson actually grew up in a Habitat house herself. She worked on that house, too.

“She has already done sweat equity already. She’s been out on the construction site, she’s been to the Restore, and she is really looking forward to coming out and swinging a hammer on this house as well,” said Monica Craven, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley.

The $80,000 project is being funded primarily through a donation by the Association of Realtors.

Construction on the house should take about six months.

