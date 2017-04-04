¿Hablas español? A Youngstown candidate hopes so

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reaching out to minority groups is common during election campaigns. The race for mayor of Youngstown has candidates of different races and how they’re reaching out to voters is different.

Youngstown has 60,000 residents and the latest census shows around 3,000 Hispanics. Mayoral candidate Tito Brown is using a campaign sign on Midlothian Boulevard to reach them.

The sign says Vision – Honestidad (honesty), Integridad (integrity). Brown said he has already gotten positive feedback from the sign that is written in Spanish.

“Some individuals have said I saw your billboard. It’s not the same as the rest of them,” Brown said.

Brown spent about $3,000 for four billboards – the other three are in English. He also has campaign literature in Spanish to help reach voters.

“It gets them thinking that this community is involved. I want them to know I care and I understand their needs. In my administration, I will have a role for them to play,” Brown said. “They are a growing population in the city of Youngstown. They are a growing population in Ohio and across the world. They contribute so much to this community.”

Youngstown Mayor John McNally hopes voters realize he’s been active with the Ohio Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs (OCCHA) and NOW Youngstown, a program that works with Spanish Evangelical churches in the summer.

“As mayor, my job is to represent every ward in the city of Youngstown and that is what we’ve focused in on doing,” McNally said. I’m not really interested in splitting up the community into different divisions. I am focused on the neighborhoods we’ve helped, which is every side of town,” McNally said.

McNally is also focused on another minority group – voters. He expects to reach them with four to six mailers before Election Day, highlighting his accomplishments. He says he is only expecting about 7,000 people to vote next month.

“We’re able to nail down the folks who are traditional voters. And in a campaign of a person short on time, that is who you have to focus in on,” McNally said.

McNally was going door to door to talk with those voters Tuesday afternoon.

Election Day is May 2.