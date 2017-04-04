Helen Mae Cassidy Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Helen Mae Cassidy, 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Autumn Hills Nursing Facility in Niles, Ohio following a short illness.

She was born on November 17, 1922 in Mishawaka, Indiana, daughter of the late William Joseph and Bertha DeClark.

Helen was a retired substance abuse counselor from St. Joseph Hospital.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Helen is survived by her children, Jerome T. (Peggy) Cassidy, Phillip M. (Janet) Cassidy, Dennis L. Cassidy and Colleen (Frank) Meade; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Bill (Millie) DeClark.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Miles J. Cassidy on October 20, 2002; her parents; two sons, Joseph and Patrick Cassidy; two sisters and two half-brothers.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A mass of christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Warren.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.LaneFuneralHomes.com.



Order Flowers Here