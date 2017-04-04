How Mahoning Co. compares to Trumbull when it comes to overdoses

Related Coverage Trumbull Co. starts new month with 8 overdose deaths last weekend



MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – While the heroin crisis is evident across the area, Mahoning County falls significantly behind Trumbull County in overdoses.

In March, Mahoning County saw 89 total overdoses.

There is more than twice the problem in Trumbull County, with 189 overdoses last month.

In Mahoning County, six of those people died and in Trumbull, 26 overdoses were fatal.

Since January 1, 2017, Trumbull has had 39 deaths and Mahoning County has had 23.

Last weekend alone, there were eight overdose deaths in Trumbull County.

The majority of Trumbull’s overdoses happen in the 44483 zip code, which includes northeast Warren and a small section of Champion Township.

