How Mahoning Co. compares to Trumbull when it comes to overdoses

There is more than twice the problem in Trumbull County, with 100 more overdoses than Mahoning last month

By Published: Updated:
Drug Addiction, Heroin, Suicide Generic


MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – While the heroin crisis is evident across the area, Mahoning County falls significantly behind Trumbull County in overdoses.

In March, Mahoning County saw 89 total overdoses.

There is more than twice the problem in Trumbull County, with 189 overdoses last month.

In Mahoning County, six of those people died and in Trumbull, 26 overdoses were fatal.

Since January 1, 2017, Trumbull has had 39 deaths and Mahoning County has had 23.

Last weekend alone, there were eight overdose deaths in Trumbull County.

The majority of Trumbull’s overdoses happen in the 44483 zip code, which includes northeast Warren and a small section of Champion Township.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s