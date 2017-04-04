Hubbard nursing home employee charged with stealing from resident

Ashley Dawson is charged with forgery, burglary and theft by deception

By Published: Updated:
A Hubbard nursing home employee is facing theft and forgery charges, accused of stealing from a resident. Ashley Dawson appeared in court Tuesday morning on the charges, including burglary and theft by deception.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard nursing home employee is facing theft and forgery charges, accused of stealing from a resident.

Ashley Dawson appeared in court Tuesday morning on the charges, including burglary and theft by deception.

Dawson was charged after an 89-year-old resident at Elmwood Assisted Living noticed some of his checks missing. Five checks were taken from the patient, and at least one was written out to Dawson, according to a police report.

Police said the checks were cashed between January and February.

Investigators compared the writing samples on the checks with a birthday card given to the victim and signed by the suspect.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s