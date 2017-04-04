Izetta M. (Craig) Murphy Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Izetta Mae Murphy, 93 of Alliance passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Izetta was born in Garvers Ferry, Pennsylvania on January 30, 1924, the daughter of the late Alvin and Margaret (Hildebrand) Craig.

She was a graduate of Goshen High School and was a member of the Crossroads Ministries in Salem.

She was an avid reader of her Bible and enjoyed playing shuffleboard with many people but especially loved to beat her husband at all costs. Baking was also a favorite thing for her to do for many people. Her family and friends were of the utmost importance to her and she spent any available time being with them.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Albert Murphy whom she married on April 21, 1946; four sons, Larry (Kathy) Murphy of Beloit, Les Murphy of East Rochester, Michael Murphy of Salem and Randy Murphy of Beloit and a daughter, Jane (Lee) Smith of Salem. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, William, Alvin and David Craig.

Calling hours will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring on Saturday, April 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 8, at the funeral home with Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Izetta’s honor to Crossroads Ministries, 1909 North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.



