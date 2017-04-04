Kelli Jo Swain Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Kelli Jo Wade Swain of Cortland, Ohio, went to her rest Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls, Ohio after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Kelli was born July 22, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to Joe Wade and Cherly Pallinger Foley.

Kelli was a homemaker, loving mother and wife. She lived in Trumbull County most of her life. Her family and her children were the love of her life.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Daniel Swain; daughters, Kendra Jethro and Kellsey Swain and her son, Donovan Swain, all at home; a sister, Colleen Foley of Niles; brother, Joey Wade of Florida and a special great-aunt, Helen (Y’Barbo) Snyder of Cortland, Ohio.

Kelli was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Cole and John Pallinger; her mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Clifford Foley and her sister, Trisha Wade.

Per Kelli’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Cremation has taken place.

Her final resting place will be in East Mecca Cemetery.

A memorial service and luncheon will follow at a later date.

The family would like to express their special thanks to the staff of the Palliative Care Center at the Cleveland Clinic and to “Nurse Kim” and the staff at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

