Lillian C. Stigliano Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Lillian C. Stigliano of Hermitage passed away at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in her residence. She was 88.

Mrs. Stigliano was born November 12, 1928, in Sharon, a daughter of Giacomo “James” and Chiara “Carrie” (Colecchi) Colangelo.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1946 alumna of Sharon High School.

Following her graduation, Lillian was employed as a detail draftsman at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. for seven years.

She married Frank J. Stigliano on August 16, 1952, in the former St. Anthony’s Church, Farrell. He survives at the residence.

Lillian and her husband owned and operated Cobweb Corner Antiques for more than 45 years and exhibited their collection at many fine shows in New York, Ohio, Virginia and California. She was a lifelong active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she was a member of its Bethony Club. Lillian was an avid opera fan and attended operas in New York City, Cleveland, Youngstown and Sharpsville.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Gilda Stigliano and a son, Christopher Stigliano, both of Hermitage and a sister, Ann Tibolet, Sharon.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dominic and Victor Colangelo; three sisters, Nora Cerra, Flora Rocco and Emily Marks and a son-in-law, Gerald J. Jackson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121 or to Opera Western Reserve, 1000 Fifth Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44504-1673.

Lillian’s family would like to thank Dr. Robert Morgenstern, Dr. Wally Novero and Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care for their exceptional care.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of Mass on Thursday, April 6 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 6 in the church, with Rev. Matthew J. Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Order Flowers Here