Lois A. (Burton) Dickson Harrold Obituary

April, 4, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published:
Lois A. (Burton) Dickson Harrold, Salem, Ohio - obit

SALEM, Ohio – Lois A. (Burton) Dickson Harrold, age 97, of Salem, died at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Essex of Salem II.

Lois was born on August 27, 1919.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


Order Flowers Here