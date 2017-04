STOW, Ohio – On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, Patrick William Tindall, age 83, passed away at Heritage of Hudson in Hudson, Ohio.

Patrick was born on March 30, 1934 in Ypsilanti, Michigan a son of the late Donald and Evelyn (Haack) Tindall.

Patrick is survived by his beloved wife, Ella M (Johnson) Tindall, of Stow, Ohio and other family members.

No further information is available at this time.

Arrangements being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



