Pauline Brace Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel for Pauline Brace, 83, of Austintown, who passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at her home.

Pauline was born January 10, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Kurtil) Maletsky.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School class of 1952.

Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was of the Ukrainian Orthodox faith.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.

Pauline’s husband, John Brace, whom she married January 12, 1957, passed away March 17, 2015.

She leaves one son, John (Jackie) Brace and one daughter, Patti (Joe) Koch both of Austintown. Pauline also leaves six grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Joe Koch, Jr. and his wife, Taylor, Tony, Tori and Mandi Koch all of Austintown, Lindsay Adair and her husband, Mark of Streetsboro and Christopher Brace of Austintown and two great-granddaughters, Aria and Michaela. Pauline also leaves one brother, Andy Maletsky of Struthers and two sisters, Stella Alexander and Betty Ewanish both of Youngstown.

Besides her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by ten sisters, Anne Bertilaci, Mary DiRenzo, Kay Tisone, Julia Maletsky, Rose Skiffey, Sonia Erdell, Helen Rice, Dorothy Tamulonis, Alice Machingo and Steffie Lipka.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



