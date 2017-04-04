Photos: April arrests

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested April 3 - Willie Hendrix, 38, charged with felonious assault

BOARDMAN: Arrested April 3 - Joseph Zaku, 19, charged with aggravated robbery

POLAND: Arrested April 3 - Jonathon Daviduk, 20, charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping

POLAND: Arrested April 3 - Angelle Schneider, 20, charged with aggravated robbery and obstruction

POLAND: Arrested April 3 - Dominic DePaul, 18, charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested April 3 - Ta'Quan Charlton, 19, charged with obstructing official business, and two counts of felonious assault and having weapons under disability from a previous warrant

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested April 2 - Key'Von Belcher, 22, charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, and obstructing official business

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested April 1 - John Houser, Sr., 53, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic violence and drug possession from two outstanding warrants