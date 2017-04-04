Police say Burger King robbers also broke into multiple cars

Milton Township Police filed charges against Dominic DePaul and Angelle Schneider for car break-ins in their community

By Published: Updated:
Dominic DePaul & Angelle Schneider

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe the group of people arrested in connection to Monday’s robbery at a Poland Burger King is also tied to a series of car break-ins in several communities.

Yesterday, officers arrested 20-year-old Angelle Schneider, 18-year-old Dominic DePaul, and 20-year-old Jonathon Daviduk. Today, U.S. Marshals picked up a 17-year-old on Youngstown’s north side.

Milton Township Police Chief Charles VanDyke said they filed charges against DePaul and Schneider on Tuesday for the car break-ins. DePaul was identified with the help of Boardman police, using a home security video.

“Hopefully, this will give our victims, at least here in Milton, a sense of closure that even though we didn’t get any of their belongings back that might have been taken, credit cards or anything like that, we still have suspects and have been able to close the case,” VanDyke said.

He said more charges could be coming in other jurisdictions.

Police said the group of four tied up employees in the freezer area of the Burger King on Route 224. They were able to break free and call 911.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s