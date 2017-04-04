Police say Burger King robbers also broke into multiple cars

Related Coverage Poland Burger King robbers tie employees up, put them in cooler

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe the group of people arrested in connection to Monday’s robbery at a Poland Burger King is also tied to a series of car break-ins in several communities.

Yesterday, officers arrested 20-year-old Angelle Schneider, 18-year-old Dominic DePaul, and 20-year-old Jonathon Daviduk. Today, U.S. Marshals picked up a 17-year-old on Youngstown’s north side.

Milton Township Police Chief Charles VanDyke said they filed charges against DePaul and Schneider on Tuesday for the car break-ins. DePaul was identified with the help of Boardman police, using a home security video.

“Hopefully, this will give our victims, at least here in Milton, a sense of closure that even though we didn’t get any of their belongings back that might have been taken, credit cards or anything like that, we still have suspects and have been able to close the case,” VanDyke said.

He said more charges could be coming in other jurisdictions.

Police said the group of four tied up employees in the freezer area of the Burger King on Route 224. They were able to break free and call 911.

