Robert W. Christy, Jr. Obituary

ADAMSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Robert W. Christy, Jr., 64, of Lyons School Rd., Adamsville (Sugar Grove Township), passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Greenville on October 5, 1952 to the late Robert W. and Kathryn E. (McKalip) Christy.

Bob began working for Greenville Motors, where he learned mechanical skills. He then was a well driller for Lininger Well Drilling and eventually retired from Thurber Well Drilling.

He enjoyed working on cars in his garage at home, as well as boating and fishing. He loved camping, especially with his friends, Junior and Kim Baird and Brian and Sherry Consider.

Bob is survived by his wife at home, Betty L. (Nottingham) Christy. They were married on August 22, 1981. Also surviving are a brother, Thomas G. Christy and his wife, Linda, of Adamsville; a stepbrother, Doug McClimans and his wife, Vickie of Greenville; five nephews, Casey Christy of Jamestown, Jake Christy of Adamsville, Jimmy McClimans of Hartstown, Chris Rimer of Greenville and Tony Rimer of Greenville; two sisters-in-law, Jackie McClimans of Atlantic and Theresa Nottingham of Adamsville and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Nottingham of Adamsville. He enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Cody, who he also leaves behind.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan R. Mitchell and Lora L. Christy; two stepbrothers, Dennis McClimans and Floyd “Jim” McClimans and a stepsister, Betty Fry.

There will be no services.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



