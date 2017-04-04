Sheriff issues scam alert for residents in Columbiana County

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff has issued a warning for neighbors to aware of a telephone scam going around.

Someone is calling people claiming to be from Ohio Edison. The caller tells the person their account is past due and advises them to call 1-(866)-288-7287.

When that number is called, a recording comes on saying they are from Ohio Edison, however, it is not the utility company.

The Hanoverton area is being targeted at this time.

Anyone who gets these types of calls is encouraged to contact their local police department.