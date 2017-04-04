Statewide Amber Alert issued for abducted Ohio children

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Willoughby Hills Police Department statewide for two abducted children.

Police said the suspect, Clarence Davis, threatened his girlfriend, Samika Traylor, with a gun. He then took her vehicle on Tuesday morning, which had her two children, according to police.

The children were identified as 3-year-old Ravin Briscoe and 5-year-old Gavin Traylor.

The incident took place in Willoughby Hills in Lake County, Ohio.

Gavin was described as a black male, 3’0″ tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a gray and royal blue hoodie and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Ravin M Briscoe is described as a black female, 2’3″ tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray jogging outfit with black tennis shoes that have a pink Nike logo.

Investigators described the suspect, Davis, as a black male, age 24, 5’9″ tall and 255 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a dark complexion and wears military wristbands.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GWS5908. On the right side of the trunk lid are the words “Bob’s Auto Sales.”

Those with information are asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

To view more photos, visit the Ohio Amber Alert website at http://OhioAmberPlan.org