Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Rain showers will taper off through the afternoon as high temperatures push into the upper 50s. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 20mph or higher.

Better weather returns on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Rain showers and the chance for thunderstorms will return late day into Wednesday night. Unsettled weather is expected on Thursday with scattered showers and the chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures turn colder with snow showers mixing in by Thursday night into Friday. Colder air will stick around with rain or snow showers to end the week.

The weekend will start cold with better weather and warmer temperatures into Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today:   Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, tapering off into afternoon.  Small chance for thunder early.  Breezy. (70%)
High:   59

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible.  (20%)
Low:  40

Wednesday:   Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm late day into evening. (40%PM)
High:   62

Thursday:  Cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)
High:   56    Low:   50

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Rain or snow showers.  (70%)
High:   36    Low:   33

Saturday:   Mostly to partly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers early.  (40%)
High:   44    Low:   28

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   62    Low:   27

Monday:   Partly sunny.  Late day or evening shower.  (20%)
High:   67    Low:   43

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.  Warm!
High:   70    Low:   50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s