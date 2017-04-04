Storm Team 27: Windy, scattered rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Rain showers will taper off through the afternoon as high temperatures push into the upper 50s. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 20mph or higher.

Better weather returns on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Rain showers and the chance for thunderstorms will return late day into Wednesday night. Unsettled weather is expected on Thursday with scattered showers and the chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures turn colder with snow showers mixing in by Thursday night into Friday. Colder air will stick around with rain or snow showers to end the week.

The weekend will start cold with better weather and warmer temperatures into Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Breezy. (40%)

High: 59

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm late day into evening. (40%PM)

High: 62

Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)

High: 56 Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 36 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 28

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 27

Monday: Partly sunny. Late day or evening shower. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Warm!

High: 70 Low: 50

