Suspect arrested in Youngstown stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Youngstown in connection with a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Willie Hendrix, 38, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Monday at a house in the 800 block of W. Indianola Avenue.

Hendrix was wanted by Youngstown police in the stabbing of Marquis Hasley. The incident happened about 3 a.m. Saturday on Cameron Avenue, according to a police report.

Hasley was stabbed in the neck and treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Hendrix is charged with felonious assault.