Think phone call claiming to be from IRS is a scam? Think again

The IRS will now start making phone calls to collect overdue taxes

(WKBN) – It’s one of the most well-known scams — an IRS agent calling and saying you’ll be arrested if you don’t pay your tax bill. Well now, the IRS is actually going to be making those phone calls.

The IRS has hired four private contractors to collect long overdue taxes as part of a law passed in 2015.

You will only be contacted if you have multiple years of overdue taxes.

They’ll also send several written warnings before the private debt collector contacts you.

There are some things that can help you sort out when it’s a scam and when it’s the real deal. The IRS and its debt collectors will never:

  • Ask for a payment with a prepaid gift card
  • Ask for your credit card or bank account numbers
  • Threaten to arrest you

If you think you have unpaid taxes, you can always check online at the IRS website.

