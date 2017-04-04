Two men, Jr. and Sr., arrested in stolen SUV in Youngstown

Both men were arrested after police discovered the vehicle there were in was stolen

Two men with the same name were arrested in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men with the same name were arrested in a stolen SUV in Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers stopped a Chevrolet Blazer Saturday at about 1:15 a.m. on Dickson Street after running the license plate and discovering the SUV was reported stolen.

The driver, John C. Houser, Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and receiving stolen property.

The passenger, John C. Houser, Sr. 53, was found to have two outstanding warrants out of Trumbull County for domestic violence and drug possession. Police also discovered that Houser, Sr. had a crack pipe in his pocket and now faces an additional charge of having drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

It has not been confirmed if the two men are father and son.

