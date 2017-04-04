YSU Football cancels Spring Game with inclement weather ahead

The annual Red-White Spring Game was supposed to be Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium

The YSU Football team opened Spring practice Monday afternoon at Stambaugh Stadium.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Football team’s annual Red-White Spring Game which was scheduled for Friday, April 7 has been canceled due to an inclement weather forecast, the Athletics Department announced on Tuesday.

The forecasted high temperature for Friday is in the upper-30’s with rain and snow predicted to occur throughout the day and early evening.

Those who purchased tickets to the Penguin Club Pre-Game Party or Football Alumni Spaghetti Dinner will be contacted by a Penguin Club representative to ensure a proper refund. Individuals who have purchased advanced tickets should contact the YSU Athletic Ticket Office at (330) 941-1978.

The Penguins open the 2017 regular season on Sept. 2 at Pittsburgh. The home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 against Robert Morris.

YSU finished the 2016 season with a 12-4 record and advanced to the Division I Championship Game in January. It was the school’s seventh appearance in an FCS title game.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information

