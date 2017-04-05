Addiction specialists want Gov. Kasich to declare state of emergency

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is saying "we need more" than the $20 million Kasich wants to put toward the opioid epidemic

By Published: Updated:
A Naloxone nasal injector is demonstrated during a news conference at the Oakley Kroger Marketplace store to announce the supermarket chain's decision to offer the opioid overdose reversal medicine without a prescription, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Cincinnati. Naloxone is routinely carried by fire-rescue crews, which use it thousands of times a year in Ohio to revive overdose victims. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, has 2,774 supermarkets and multi-department stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Naloxone, heroin antidote (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich said during his State of the State address Tuesday night that he wants the state to invest $20 million in coming up with new ways to combat the state’s opioid epidemic, but the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is saying “we need more.”

Since January, there have been 224 overdoses in Trumbull County and other parts of the state are reporting high numbers as well. Experts say more needs to be done to fight the problem.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board plans to pass a resolution asking Gov. Kasich to declare the drug epidemic a state of emergency. They want him to release money from the Rainy Day Fund to help get more people the treatment they need.

“I can’t afford to pay $450 a day for a person to get in-patient treatment, and that’s what it costs,” April Caraway said. “Look how many people we have who need that, so we need more money to get people the help they need.”

By declaring a state of emergency, money would be made available to first responders so they can get the supplies they need. It would also pay for paramedics’ overtime.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s