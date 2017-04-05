Addiction specialists want Gov. Kasich to declare state of emergency

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich said during his State of the State address Tuesday night that he wants the state to invest $20 million in coming up with new ways to combat the state’s opioid epidemic, but the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is saying “we need more.”

Since January, there have been 224 overdoses in Trumbull County and other parts of the state are reporting high numbers as well. Experts say more needs to be done to fight the problem.

The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board plans to pass a resolution asking Gov. Kasich to declare the drug epidemic a state of emergency. They want him to release money from the Rainy Day Fund to help get more people the treatment they need.

“I can’t afford to pay $450 a day for a person to get in-patient treatment, and that’s what it costs,” April Caraway said. “Look how many people we have who need that, so we need more money to get people the help they need.”

By declaring a state of emergency, money would be made available to first responders so they can get the supplies they need. It would also pay for paramedics’ overtime.

