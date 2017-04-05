Amish sawmill in Mercer Co. burns to the ground

Investigators still don't have a cause for the fire at a business in Lackawannock Township

Amish sawmill fire in Lackawannock Township.

LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A fire destroyed an Amish business in rural Mercer County Wednesday evening.

A sawmill on Greenfield Road, south of Interstate 80, caught fire just before 7 p.m.

Fire departments from Pulaski, Volant, East End, New Wilmington, and Jefferson responded to the scene.

Multiple tanker trucks came to bring water. Once firefighters controlled most of the fire, a skid tractor sprawled the wood apart to put out the rest of the embers.

“It was rolling pretty good. I came in on a tanker and they asked for extra water. When they ask for extra water, you know it’s going,” said Becky Rosengarth with the New Wilmington Fire Department.

Once the wood is separated, the embers should stop burning and the fire will be completely out by Thursday.

Investigators still don’t have a cause for the fire.

