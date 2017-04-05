Cavs’ Thompson injures thumb, ends NBA playing streak

Thompson will miss Cleveland's first-place showdown with Boston and snap his NBA playing streak.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cavaliers starting center Tristan Thompson sprained his right thumb, will miss Cleveland’s first-place showdown with Boston and snap his NBA playing streak.

Thompson got hurt during the third quarter of Tuesday’s win over Orlando and didn’t travel with the team. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the sprain and Thompson will miss at least two games, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 447 – the longest in team history and the longest active streak in league.

Thompson will miss Wednesday’s game against the Celtics and Friday’s game at home against Atlanta to undergo further treatment.

The defending NBA champions have dealt with numerous injuries all season and had only started getting back to full strength.

Thompson is averaging 8.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 77 games.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s