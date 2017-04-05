DeFalco tosses no-hitter for Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Pitcher Marco DeFalco threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Jefferson Wednesday afternoon.

DeFalco tossed all seven innings with a grand total of fifteen strikeouts in the victory, without a walk. He was also a force at the plate notching a pair of hits with an RBI and three runs scored.

Joseph Gallo also tallied a pair of hits in the win for the Red Dragons.

Niles improves to 5-0 overall on the season. The Red Dragon return to action Saturday against St. Edward’s at 4:30PM. Niles will also face Cardinal Mooney Saturday evening at 7PM.