Hackers targeting cell phone numbers to get personal information

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – How many times are you asked for your phone number when you check out at a store or sign up for an online mailing list?

Turns out, that ten digit number holds a lot of valuable personal information that you should protect.

If you think about everything you do on your cell phone – GPS, mobile banking, email – there are many things on your phone that could be useful to hackers. Now, just by knowing your cell phone number, those hackers have the ability to get to all of that.

Chris Wentz, information security officer at Youngstown State University, said hackers are contacting people, while pretending to be someone else or a business, to get your personal information.

“If I’m able to create a believable story, I’m going to be able to get more information out of you,” he said. “I’m going to be able to get you to answer questions you typically wouldn’t be able to get from a cold call.”

There are ways to protect yourself without changing your cell phone number all of the time. And, there are ways to tell that you’ve been hacked, ways that even tech-savvy people may not pick up on.

