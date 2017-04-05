Leroy W. Lyons, Sr. Obituary

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Leroy W. Lyons, Sr., 67, of Bryson Mill Road, Shenango Township, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born March 8, 1950 in Ellwood City, a son of the late Clarence and Sylvia Lyons.

Mr. Lyons worked in maintenance at New Castle Foundry retiring after over 30 years. He also worked security for BPI for five years.

He enjoyed small engine repair.

He is survived by two children, Sherry L. Lyons of New Castle and Leroy W. Lyons, Jr. of New Castle; two brothers, Ron and Gary Lyons, Sr., both of New Castle; five sisters, Donna Beeler of Butler, Brenda Cooper of New Castle, Margaret Disman of New Castle, Nora Ashton of Meadville and Marie Fojtik of Dallas, Texas and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his companion, Sara Carter; two brothers, James and Fred Lyons and five sisters, Geniva Yhelka, Bonnie, Wanda, Mable and Loretta Lyons.

Friends will be received at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

A television tribute will air April 7 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.