Mahoning County’s assistant prosecutor fired

The termination was officially announced on Wednesday

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond has been fired, according to Prosecutor Paul Gains.

The termination was officially announced on Wednesday.

The firing comes after an investigation into a case handled by Desmond and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dawn Cantalamessa.

The case led to a lawsuit filed by Kalilo Robinson, a witness in the case against a suspect charged with killing Antwon Martinez. Robinson alleged that Cantalamessa and Assistant County Prosecutor Shawn Burns obtained an indictment against him by misrepresenting facts to the grand jury. Robinson was then held in jail without bond after that indictment, the lawsuit said.

In a letter to Gains, Desmond said he told Cantalamessa that they could not indict Robinson because to do so would be indicting him for invoking his right to remain silent, which is not permissible. Desmond said he was then informed that statutory requirements were met to hand down the indictment, and Burns told him that he would present it to the grand jury.

Desmond denied further involvement.

This is a developing story. WKBN is talking to Gains for more on the investigation and will have the full report on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. Check back here for updates.

