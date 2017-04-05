Man faces child sex charges in Mercer County

Jordan Parks, 22, of Hartstown, Pa. is facing several child sex charges

By Published:
Jordan Parks

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Hartstown, Pennsylvania is facing child sex charges in Mercer County stemming from several incidents that police say occurred between 2010 and 2012.

Police arrested Jordan Parks, 22, of Hartstown, Pa. on several charges including, child rape, aggravated indecent assault and deviate sexual intercourse with a child in connection with the sexual assault of a girl who was just 9 years old at the time.

A Mercer County child caseworker alerted police to the incidents that they say occurred several times when Parks was living with the girl’s family in Sharon, Pa. Parks was the son of a family friend and was left alone on several occasions to babysit, according to a police report.

The police report also stated that Parks had given the girl drugs and alcohol.

Allegations were filed with Sharon Police Jan. 20, 2017.

Parks was arraigned Tuesday and is being held in the Mercer County Jail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 12.

 

