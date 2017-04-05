Man in Drunk Lives Matter shirt charged with drunken driving in Pa.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III's blood-alcohol content was more than double the state's legal limit

By Published: Updated:
Elwood Gutshall III; OVI while wearing "Drunk Lives Matter" shirt.
Courtesy: Newville Borough Police Dept.

NEWVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Call it a case of truth in advertising.

Police in the Pennsylvania town of Newville say they arrested a man for drunken driving on March 19, while the Newburg man was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt that read, “Drunk Lives Matter .”

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was more than double the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over about 12:15 a.m.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

Nobody answered the phone at his home, which was repeatedly busy Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s