Margaret M. Willaman Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Margaret M. Willaman, 91, passed away at 11:19 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the St. Joseph Health Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 27, 1925, the daughter of Marion and Mossie (Collins) Hicks and moved to this area in 1937.

Margaret retired from the City of Niles in 1991 after 28 years of service and was a member of the First Christian Church.

Her gentle spirit affected all those she came in contact with and her family was the joy and purpose of her life. She was a “super fan” of The Ohio State University Buckeyes.

Margaret is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Ronald) Osborne of North Jackson, Janet (Chuck) Shonk of Niles and Jenny Long of Niles; six grandchildren, Christine Osborne, Mark Osborne, Alvin Willaman, Renee McFarlan, Ryan Shonk and Alexis Long; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin J. Willaman who died on September 26, 1979; son, James A. Willaman who died April 19, 1981 and a sister, Charlotte Moss.

The Funeral will be Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Rev. Christopher Stark will officiate.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, April 8 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be Niles City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

