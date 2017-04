POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee at the Pour House Bar and Grille on Route 224 was burned by grease Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics said the burns were serious.

A medical helicopter was called in to transport the employee to the hospital.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. and the bar shut down early.

WKBN 27 First News is working to find out the condition of the employee and the circumstances surrounding the injury.