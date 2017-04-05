No local stores on list of Payless closures

Related Coverage Payless ShoeSource files for bankruptcy, plans to close 400 stores

TOPEKA, KANSAS (WKBN) – Local Payless ShoeSource stores are safe from closure for the time being, according to the company.

The shoe chain released its list of closures on Wednesday. No stores in the Mahoning or Shenango valleys are on the list.

Stores closing in Ohio include Canton, Cuyahoga Falls and Mentor while those closing in Pennsylvania are two stores in Pittsburgh, among others.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals.

The retailer is closing nearly 400 stores as part of its reorganization.

In a statement, Payless CEO W. Paul Jones called the move a “difficult, but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.