Ohio parents charged after 18-month-old suffers apparent overdose

Police in Portsmouth said the baby and her mother, Brandy Estep, fell unconscious from possible overdoses

Jason Bolden, 41, and Brandy Estep, 26 (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Police charged the parents of an 18-month-old with child endangering after the baby girl was found unconscious from an apparent overdose.

It happened just after midnight outside a home in Portsmouth in southern Ohio. A frantic person approached a police officer, saying a baby was overdosing on the sidewalk.

The person led the officer to the area, where he saw a red SUV speeding away. The officer was told someone was driving the child and her father to the hospital.

Police went to the Southern Ohio Medical Center, where they found the child unconscious and having trouble breathing.

The child was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police said toxicology screens have not found a cause for her going unconscious.

Officers also found the child’s mother, Brandy Estep, at home suffering a possible overdose. She was unconscious when an officer went to check on her.

Estep was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

Estep and the child’s father, Jason Bolden were charged with child endangering.

