OSU Trustees to vote on posthumous degree for Reagan Tokes

The body of Reagan Tokes was found in February near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park

Reagan Tokes, a missing Ohio State student, was found dead in a Columbus suburb.
(Courtesy: WCMH)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Board of Trustees is expected to approve a posthumous degree for a student who was abducted and killed after leaving her job in the Short North.

Ohio State’s College of Arts and Sciences recommended Reagan Tokes be awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree.

The Board of Trustees is expected to approve the posthumous degree during its meeting on Friday. The degree will be conferred during Spring Commencement on May 7.

The body of Reagan Tokes was found in February near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park. She was previously last seen leaving her job at Bodega in the Short North.

The man accused of killing her, Brian Golsby, is facing death penalty charges in connection with her death.

Posthumous degrees will also be awarded to two other students. Adam Doleh will be awarded a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree. Jarrod Jasmine will be awarded an Associate of Science Degree from the Agricultural Technical Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Environment and Natural Resources Degree.

