Panera Bread sold for $7.5 billion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Panera Bread Company has reached a deal to be acquired by privately held JAB Holding.

The $7.5 billion deal was reached Wednesday.

JAB will buy the restaurant chain for $315 a share in cash. The European-owned JAB Holdings bought the chain to expand their coffee and breakfast empire.

JAB has recently scooped up other American companies including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Keurig – maker of K-cup coffee maker pods.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017, will include the assumption of $340 million of net debt. Shares of Panera jumped 12% to $308 a share in heavy premarket trade.

Panera has 2,000 bakery-cafes throughout the United States. The St. Louis-based company has reported better-than-expected earnings per share for the last six quarters.

Warren-based Covelli Enterprises owns 300 locations locally and natiowide.