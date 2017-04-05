Panera Bread sold for $7.5 billion

Several local and nationwide Panera Bread locations are owned and operated by Warren-based Covelli Enterprises

By Published: Updated:
Krista Johnson passes an order to a customer at the Panera store in Brookline, Mass., Monday, March 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Panera Bread Company has reached a deal to be acquired by privately held JAB Holding.

The $7.5 billion deal was reached Wednesday.

JAB will buy the restaurant chain for $315 a share in cash. The European-owned JAB Holdings bought the chain to expand their coffee and breakfast empire.

JAB has recently scooped up other American companies including Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Keurig – maker of K-cup coffee maker pods.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017, will include the assumption of $340 million of net debt. Shares of Panera jumped 12% to $308 a share in heavy premarket trade.

Panera has 2,000 bakery-cafes throughout the United States. The St. Louis-based company has reported better-than-expected earnings per share for the last six quarters.

Warren-based Covelli Enterprises owns 300 locations locally and natiowide.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s