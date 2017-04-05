Poland Burger King robbery suspect appears in court



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the suspects in the Poland Burger King robbery on Sunday went before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Jonathon Daviduk is one of four people arrested in the case.

Police arrested him and two others on Monday, as well as a teenager on Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspects tied up two employees and forced a third to give them cash. The store was closing when the robbery happened, and there were no customers inside.

Daviduk is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.