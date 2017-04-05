Rose Sweeney Obituary

April 5, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Rose Sweeney passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was 94.

Rose was born August 20, 1922.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vandenberg Funeral Home.


