Silas A. Dozier, Sr. Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Silas A. Dozier, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday morning, April 5, 2017 at his home.

Silas was born on June 10, 1935 in Harland, Kentucky, a son of the late Cecil and Edith (Gross) Dozier.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and worked at Chrysler Corporation until he retired in 1993.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing horseshoes and bowling in leagues with his wife in Tennessee. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, cutting grass, fishing and hunting rabbits and squirrels. He also loved to participate in old car shows.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Deborah Jean (Marty) Kordiank of Kent, Ohio and Silas A. (Marge) Dozier, Jr. of Champion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Robert S. Reynolds, Joseph G. Dozier and Jeffrey R. Dozier; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Sue Dozier, Grace Ann Reynolds, Everlie Jo Dean Reynolds, Noah James Amto “Mr. Football” and Ethen Lee Amto and two sisters, Wanda Crider of Kent, Ohio and Glenna Kay Byers of Kentucky.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis (Thomas) Dozier, whom he married on February 18, 1957 and passed away on February 27, 2013; and brothers and sisters.

Memorial services for Silas will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts–Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the services.

Interment will take place at Champion Township Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Silas’s memory.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

