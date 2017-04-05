Springfield softball improves to 3-0

Springfield plays at Lowellville tomorrow.

By Published:
Springfield Tigers High School Baseball - New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETON, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield improved to 3-0 following their 5-2 win over Jackson-Milton. Springfield has outscored their opponents this year 25-4.

The Tigers’ Josie Applegarth struck out 6 and walked none while picking up the victory. Applegarth also had two singles. Makenzy Cappoullez registered a double, a triple, and two stolen bases for Springfield’s offense. Cassie Bacon provided the offensive attack with a pair of singles.

Jackson-Milton is scheduled to play host to Waterloo tomorrow. Springfield is set to visit Lowellville tomorrow.

