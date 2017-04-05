Storm Team 27: Partly sunny, breezy and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Wednesday will be a better weather day with some sun returning and high temperatures in the low 60’s.  Enjoy the nice weather as another storm will move in through the end of the week.

The next storm will start with rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night, some may be strong.  The chance for thunderstorms will stick in the forecast through Thursday morning.  The wind will pick up early Thursday.  Look for rain showers and windy weather through Thursday afternoon and then falling temperatures into Thursday night.  It will be cold enough for snow showers to develop.  Snow accumulation will be light, but a coating of snow will be possible on the grass and cars through Friday.  The warm ground will keep snow totals lower.  Cold and windy Friday with rain or snow showers.

Better weather this weekend with more sunshine and highs in the middle 60’s by Sunday.  We will push into the 70’s early next week!

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 62

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and windy with Rain or thunderstorms developing late. Some may be strong. (90%)
Low: 50

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Chance thunderstorms early. Becoming windy. (90%)
High: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Rain or snow showers. (80%)
High: 36 Low: 33

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for isolated snow shower early. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 29

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 33

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 44

