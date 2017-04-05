Two accused of trading drugs for food stamps next to Ohio school

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Police said two people were arrested for trading drugs for food stamps approximately 300 feet from an elementary school in a Columbus suburb.

According to Whitehall police, the drugs were being sold at a home near East Columbus Elementary School. SWAT team members went into the home around 6 a.m. Wednesday, well before school began.

Investigators found 18 grams of heroin, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, and over $1,600 in cash.

Police also found 20 Ohio Direction food stamp cards inside the house. Investigators said people traded the cards for drugs.

“We discovered that these men were compromising the safety of the area children who pass this house while walking to and from school every day. These men selling drugs out of that home was a very dangerous situation,” said Sgt. Dennis Allen, Whitehall Drug Unit Supervisor.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Samuel Edwards and 23-year-old Michael P. Taylor.

Edwards was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. Taylor was charged with possession of oxycodone and illegal possession of food stamps or WIC benefits.

Police said more charges are expected.

