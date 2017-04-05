Yanek leads South Range past East Palestine

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range held off East Palestine 3-1 in high school softball action Wednesday afternoon.

Caragyn Yanek picked up the win in the circle, tossing all seven innings. Yanek allowed just one earned run with a total of eight strikeouts without walking a batter. She also finished with a pair of hits at the plate, including a single and a double.

Codi Taylor notched a pair of singles in the win.

The Raiders scored two of their runs on suicide squeeze plays.

East Palestine drops to 1-3 on the campaign. The Bulldogs will visit Lisbon Thursday at 5PM.

South Range improves to 3-0 overall on the season. The Raiders are scheduled to return to action Thursday at home against Western Reserve at 5PM.