Youngstown crime activity: Babysitter says woman threatened to shoot her

Wednesday, March 29

12:29 a.m. – 200 block of Gaither Avenue, a man told police he was robbed of his iPhone, $70 in cash and a vaporizing cigarette. The man told police he was on Gaither Avenue to buy Xanax pills when someone hit him with a pipe, forced him to the ground and began kicking him, according to a police report.

12:59 a.m. – 60 block of Rhoda Avenue, a man told police he was helping his grandmother remove items from her car when he was robbed at gunpoint. The man said the robber took his wallet and iPhone and then took off running towards Mahoning Avenue, according to a police report.

8:53 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Street, a man reported that someone broke into his business and took a refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and several metal items, including shelving, brass and copper. The man said he pulled up to his business and saw two men drive off in a pickup and another older man drive off in another pickup truck.

10:47 p.m. – 20 block of S. Matta Avenue, a woman told police that her boyfriend got a threatening message from an ex-girlfriend saying that people were watching the house and that someone will shoot her when she walks in front of the window, according to a police report. The woman also said she got a text message from the same suspect saying that the caller had a ring that was purchased by the victim for her boyfriend. Police advised the woman to save the text messages for the investigation.

10:53 p.m. – W. Evergreen Avenue, Leon Haskins, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, drug possession and obstructing official business after police attempted to pull him over for having no rear license plate light. According to a police report, Haskins pulled into a driveway, jumped out of the car and ran away from officers. He was apprehended on Oak Hill Avenue. Haskins told police he ran because he had marijuana in the car and was afraid, the report stated. Haskin’s passenger, Andre Laury, was found to have an outstanding warrant for driving under suspension.

Thursday, March 30

2:22 a.m. – Zedaker Street at E.Dewey Avenue, Allen Crockett, Jr. was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. Police pulled Crockett over for having no rear license plate light, according to the report. A check of Crockett’s his social security number revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license. Officer also found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat, the report stated.

4:38 p.m. – 100 block of W. Chalmers Avenue, Jason Gillespie, 42, was charged with assault and aggravated menacing after police say he punched a man in the face and threatened to shoot up the victim’s house. A man told police that Gillespie punched him the face because he owed him money. Gillespie left after the assault, but police stopped him later on Oak Hill Avenue, according to a police report. Officers noted in the report that Gillespie told them that the victim had fallen while running and that is how he was injured. Police also noted that Gillespie had blood on his sleeve, the report stated.

4:52 p.m. – 500 block Evergreen Avenue, Marcellus Wilkins, 30, was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were executing a search warrant on a home at 520 W. Evergreen Avenue when they found an electric scale with drug residue on it, a surveillance system and four green pills (suspected Xanax), according to a police report.

5:43 p.m. – 800 block of Sherwood Avenue, Geremy Curtis, 44, was arrested and charged with assault after he came to a house intoxicated and got into a fight with another man there, according to a police report. Police said when they arrived, the man was standing on the front lawn with a dog and would not leave. When officers tried to get him to leave the property, he approached a man on the porch and dragged him off. A fight ensued. Police broke up the fight and arrested Curtis.

5:46 p.m. – 2300 block of Logan Ave., Amber Shattuck, 40, was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed her car. Concerned citizens took her car keys and tried to hold her because she tried to take off, according to a police report. Shattuck was able to break free and run away but police caught her. The report stated that Shattuck was visibly intoxicated and a BAC test registered .093.

9:04 p.m. – 30 block of Hilton Avenue, theft, a woman told police she believes a man who had been doing work for her at her house took three TVs and an Amazon Firestick from her home.

Saturday, April 1

1:55 a.m. – 700 block of Dickson Street, Two men were arrested after police discovered the Chevrolet Trail Blazer they were in was reported stolen. The driver, John C. Houser, Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and receiving stolen property. The passenger, John C. Houser, Sr. 53, was found to have two outstanding warrants out of Trumbull County for domestic violence and drug possession. Police also discovered that Houser, Sr. had a crack pipe in his pocket and now faces an additional charge of having drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

2:15 a.m. – 30 block of E. Avondale Avenue, Keairra Price, 21, and Solangel Rodriguez, were arrested and issued citations following a traffic stop. Price was driving the vehicle that police pulled over for not having a working license plate light, according to a police report. Price did not and never has been issued a driver’s license and was found to have been in possession of Tramadol, according to the report. She was issued citations for operating a vehicle without a valid license and drug possession. Rodriquez was found to be hiding a bag of marijuana in her pants, the report stated. She was cited for drug possession.

3 a.m. – Cameron Avenue, a man was stabbed in the neck during a fight at a home on Cameron Avenue. Witnesses said the victim, Marquis Hasley, was fighting with Willie Hendrix when police say Hendrix stabbed Hasley in the neck. A warrant was issued for Hendrix. Hasley was treated for his injury at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

3:13 a.m. – Kimmel Street and Lyden Avenue, Jamie Hernandez and Andre Morgan were arrested and charged with having drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, Hernandez called police and told them his friend, Morgan, was locked inside his car and that he didn’t know how he got to the east side. When police arrived, Hernandez appeared disoriented and told officers that his friend was in the vehicle and that there was drug paraphernalia all around him. Police found Morgan in the vehicle with a crack pipe in his lap, the report stated. After removing Morgan from the car, officers found two other crack pipes in the vehicle, according to the report.

11:32 p.m. – 1300 block of Holland Avenue, Shay Donnadio, 34, was arrested and charged with burglary after a woman told police Donnadio forced her way into her home. According to a police report, Donnadio knocked on the door and when it was answered, she pushed her way inside and asked people in the house if they wanted to buy drugs. Witnesses at the house said Donnadio began lifting her shirt and jumping on males in the house, the report stated. Those in the house attempted to remove Donnadio several times but could not. Police apprehended Donnadio in the house. She admitted that she did not live there and that she was homeless, the report stated.

1:52 p.m. – 100 block of N. Glenellen Avenue, Michelle Flores was arrested and charged with assault after her neighbor told police that Flores punched her several times over a $10 debt. The woman told police Flores assaulted her because the victim’s boyfriend owed Flores $10, according to a police report.

Sunday, April 2

12:45 a.m. – Cassius Avenue, Key’Von Belcher, 22, was arrested and charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability and obstructing justice. Police said Belcher was a passenger in a vehicle that would not pull over for a traffic stop after officers observed the driver make an improper turn from McGuffey Road to Cassius Avenue. When the driver finally stopped, Belcher jumped out and ran from police, the report stated. Officers were able to apprehend Belcher and found a loaded handgun near him. They also found a gun in the path where they had chased Belcher and three Tramadol pills in Belcher’s pocket, the report stated. The driver of the vehicle continued to elude police and twice tried to hit a police cruiser with his vehicle. The driver was not caught after a short pursuit.

4:07 a.m. – 4000 block of Southern Boulevard, Mychenel Haskins, 20, was arrested and charged with assault after witnesses said she became combative with people in a vehicle who were taking her home from the Liquid Blu bar, according to a police report. Witnesses said a fight started earlier at the bar when Haskins got into a car and tried to drive off, hitting another person’s car. The group was able to get control of Haskins and said they were attempting to take her home when she began punching, hitting and kicking occupants of the vehicle and bit one person, breaking the skin. A male was treated at the scene by medics for bite wounds.

11:48 p.m. – 2600 block of Tyrell Street, Ta’Quan Charlton, 19, was arrested and held on two outstanding warrants as police investigate how another man ended up shot in the ankle outside apartments on Tyrell Street. As officers were investigating the incident, a man showed up at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. Police found Charlton in a back bedroom of an apartment, even though the woman who answered the door said no males were inside, according to a police report. Officers discovered Chartlon was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Youngstown on two felonious assault charges and having weapons under disability. He faces a new charge of obstructing official business in connection with the shooting because he kept balling up his fists as investigators were trying to conduct a gunshot residue test on his hands.

Monday, April 3

12:55 a.m. – 1600 block of Himrod Avenue, Michael Knaub, 27, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, having drug paraphernalia, drug possession and obstructing official business. Police were called to the same house twice after people there told police that Knaub was intoxicated and fighting with people at the house, according to a police report. Police attempted to subdue Knaub and get him to go to his room in the basement but he would not and continued to argue with the occupants of the house, the report stated. Officers found a bag of marijuana and a pipe in his pocket, according to the report.

9 a.m. – 800 block of W. Indianola Ave., Willie Hendrix, 38, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in connection with a stabbing on Saturday that injured Marquis Hasley. The two men got into a fight at a home on Cameron Avenue. Police say Hendrix stabbed Hasley in the neck. Hasley was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

10:10 p.m. – 1800 bock of Selma, a 19-year-old Youngstown State University student said while she home over Christmas break, a teammate on the YSU softball team entered her apartment and took 10 Adderall pills. Additionally, the student reported that an unknown male was brought into her room while she was gone and that person took her Coach wallet and $100, the report stated.

11:29 p.m. – 500 block of Moherman Street, Helen Solinger, 33, was charged with felonious assault after a woman told police she hit her in the face with a gun. According to a police report, the victim was watching Solinger’s children while she was working. The victim called Solinger at work to tell her that her dog, Toby, had gotten loose. Solinger became angry and when she came home from work an argument ensued and the babysitter said Solinger put a gun to her head and said, “I’ll blow your brains out” and then hit her in the face with the gun, the report stated.

Tuesday, April 4

7:09 p.m. – Fifth Avenue and Caroline Street, Frank Consiglio, 48, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, drug possession and having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Police pulled Consiglio over for running a red light, according to a police report. When officers spoke with Consiglio, they said he was mumbling so they asked him to spit out whatever was in his mouth. He complied and spit out two wax papers containing cocaine and heroin, the report stated. A search of the vehicle uncovered two syringes and a crack pipe.

2:42 p.m. – 3000 block of Market Street, Melvin Johnson, 47, was arrested on a warrant out of Youngstown for failure to appear in court on several charges including resisting arrest, obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon.

