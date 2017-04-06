2 killed in wrong way crash on Pittsburgh highway

The crash involved a Kia and a Honda. The drivers of the vehicles were both 24-year-old women.

By Published:
Pittsburgh crash
Courtesy: KDKA

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two women have died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 28 early Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes in the Troy Hill section of Pittsburgh. One car was pushed up against the barrier that divides the northbound and southbound lanes.

The crash involved a Kia and a Honda. The drivers of the vehicles were both 24-year-old women.

Both were taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where they later died.

Police believe the Kia was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The crash closed both southbound lanes on Route 28. PennDOT said the 31st Street Bridge was also closed. All southbound traffic was detoured onto the 40th Street Bridge for a couple of hours.

There was also a northbound lane restriction on Route 28 near the crash scene.

The southbound lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s