2 killed in wrong way crash on Pittsburgh highway

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two women have died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 28 early Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes in the Troy Hill section of Pittsburgh. One car was pushed up against the barrier that divides the northbound and southbound lanes.

The crash involved a Kia and a Honda. The drivers of the vehicles were both 24-year-old women.

Both were taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where they later died.

Police believe the Kia was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The crash closed both southbound lanes on Route 28. PennDOT said the 31st Street Bridge was also closed. All southbound traffic was detoured onto the 40th Street Bridge for a couple of hours.

There was also a northbound lane restriction on Route 28 near the crash scene.

The southbound lanes reopened around 6:20 a.m.